VIDEO: A look inside a flooded apartment in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Residents in San Jose are dealing with the aftermath of the severe flooding this week.

KRON4’s Yoli Aceves was at an apartment complex on S 21st Street and E William Street Thursday morning.

She was able to take a look inside of an apartment that was completely flooded earlier this week.

The water has since receded but the residents are now dealing with the mess.

The residents did not waste any time. They immediately began taking out their belongings.

They say the flooding was so high in their apartment that the water went into their refrigerator.

Now, they are scrubbing the walls and floors as they try to decontaminate their home from the sewage and chemicals found in the flood water.