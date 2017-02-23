Advisory evacuations in Clearlake, water potentially contaminated

CLEAR LAKE (KRON)– Clearlake officials issued an advisory evacuation Thursday for residents in low-lying areas due to the risk of being exposed to contaminated water.

The advisory evacuation is in place for locals who live between Kern Street and San Joaquin Avenue.

Residents are not under emergency evacuation orders.

The Lake County Health Department said the floodwaters may be contaminated from overflowing sewage systems.

To minimize risk of coming in contact with hazardous water, reduce flow into your drains.