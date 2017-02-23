Advisory evacuations in Clearlake, water potentially contaminated

By Published:
generic

CLEAR LAKE (KRON)– Clearlake officials issued an advisory evacuation Thursday for residents in low-lying areas due to the risk of being exposed to contaminated water.

The advisory evacuation is in place for locals who live between Kern Street and San Joaquin Avenue.

Residents are not under emergency evacuation orders.

The Lake County Health Department said the floodwaters may be contaminated from overflowing sewage systems.

To minimize risk of coming in contact with hazardous water, reduce flow into your drains.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s