Aftermath of storms close several Contra Costa County roads

(KRON)– Contra Costa County Public Works crews are working to clean up the aftermath from a series of storms around the Bay Area.

The crews are working to clear mud covered roads and make repairs to areas damaged by the flood and storm.

Several roads are closed in Contra Costa County:

Morgan Territory Road is closed between Marsh Creek Road and Manning Road due to multiple mudslides.

A portion of Morgan Territory Road between Oak Hill Lane and Williams Road is restricted to one lane due to a slide and Contra Costa Water District repairing a waterline.

Alhambra Valley Road west of Ferndale Road is restricted to one lane with stop signs installed due to the erosion of the road shoulder.

Alhambra Valley Road between Bear Creek and Castro Ranch Roads is closed indefinitely.

Emergency repair of Alhambra Valley Road began last week.

Officials anticipate more rain in the late week and urge residents to prepare for possible flooding.