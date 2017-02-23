ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — A veteran Alameda County sheriff’s deputy has died after being struck by an inmate bus that was being driven by another deputy at the transportation division at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin early Wednesday morning, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

“It is with great sadness we report that Alameda County Deputy Sheriff Michael Foley has died from his injuries,” the department wrote on Twitter.

It is with great sadness we report that Alameda County Deputy Sheriff Michael Foley has died from his injuries. EOW 02/23/17. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/1u3LYBdv4z — Alameda Co. Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) February 23, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The incident happened at about 6 a.m. Wednesday at the transportation yard behind the jail near Broder Boulevard, Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

The 60-year-old Foley has been with the sheriff’s department for 9 years and previously was an officer with the Concord Police Department for 30 years, Kelly said.

It was dark at the time of the accident, and apparently, the deputy who was driving the bus didn’t see Foley, who’s assigned to the transportation unit, and Foley didn’t see the bus, which was traveling at about 15 mph, Kelly said.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.