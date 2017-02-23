Alameda County sheriff’s deputy dies after being hit by bus at jail

By Published: Updated:
deputy

 

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — A veteran Alameda County sheriff’s deputy has died after being struck by an inmate bus that was being driven by another deputy at the transportation division at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin early Wednesday morning, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

“It is with great sadness we report that Alameda County Deputy Sheriff Michael Foley has died from his injuries,” the department wrote on Twitter.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The incident happened at about 6 a.m. Wednesday at the transportation yard behind the jail near Broder Boulevard, Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

The 60-year-old Foley has been with the sheriff’s department for 9 years and previously was an officer with the Concord Police Department for 30 years, Kelly said.

It was dark at the time of the accident, and apparently, the deputy who was driving the bus didn’t see Foley, who’s assigned to the transportation unit, and Foley didn’t see the bus, which was traveling at about 15 mph, Kelly said.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s