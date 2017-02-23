Bay Area man dedicated to ending violence killed in fight

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Bay Area man who worked to protect children from violence after his son was murdered in 2004 has been killed in an altercation.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday (http://bit.ly/2moO2j8 ) that Vallejo police say Landrin Ray Kelly died Feb. 13 of injuries sustained during an altercation two days before. A 49-year-old Vallejo man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the death.

Kelly founded the Terrance Kelly Youth Foundation after his son, Terrance Kelly, was killed when he was 18. The younger Kelly died of street violence, which his father then fought to end.

