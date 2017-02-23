FREMONT (KRON) — Fremont police have recovered a body found along the shore of Alameda Creek in Fremont on Thursday evening, police said.

At around 5:34 p.m., a man walking his dogs called the police and said he found the body along the creek close to Coyote Hills in the Ardenwood area. The body was recovered on the north side of the creek, between the levee trail and the water.

Police said the body has been in the water for some time.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating.

A woman went missing in the area on Jan. 21 after being involved in a crash.

“While we are not able to confirm the identity of the female found this evening, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with the family to notify them of the possible finding. We ask that you please continue to keep Jayda Jenkins and her family in your thoughts,” police said.

No other details have been made available by police.