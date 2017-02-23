SAN JOSE (KRON) — Even though mandatory evacuation orders are still in place, San Jose city staff members have begun storm recovery and cleanup Thursday morning.

Crews will focus on bringing resources to people affected by recent flooding.

According to city officials, floodwaters along Coyote Creek have started to recede, leading staff in the city’s Emergency Operations Center to begin a new recovery and cleanup phase.

While areas under mandatory evacuation have reduced in size, officials said three areas remain under mandatory evacuation because contaminated floodwaters there have not yet receded. The areas of Williams Street Park, Rock Springs, and Old Oakland Road, all remain under mandatory evacuation.

Williams Street Park Area – A large portion of the 101-to-280 Mandatory Evacuation Area, affecting an estimated 14,000 people, was spared from flooding and cleared for re-entry on Wednesday. At this time, the neighborhood around Williams Street Park remains under mandatory evacuation. Please view the Evacuation Map.

Rock Springs Area – Floodwaters remain deep in this low-lying neighborhood, and a sanitary pumping station serving the area is inundated and cannot yet accommodate wastewater from the 347 units in this area.

Old Oakland Road Area – Floodwaters have not yet receded in the three mobile home parks along Old Oakland Road. Across the three parks are 559 mobile homes.

San Jose Police officers continue to patrol areas affected by evacuation.

City officials said that while evacuation centers are now closed, overnight shelters are open for those in need.

Evergreen Valley High School, located at 3300 Quimbly Road, is open and reports that the number of people sheltered there has shrunk from 110 to 10. James Lick High School, located at 57 N. White Road, is also open and sheltering 144 people as of this morning, city officials said.

The city’s four winter overnight warming centers are also open to homeless individuals, as they normally are during periods of cold and wet weather. Warming centers include the Tully Community Center located at 880 Tully Road, the Bascom Community Center located at 1000 S. Bascom Ave., Biblioteca Lationamericana located at 921 S. First St., and the Washington United Youth Center located at 921B S. First St.