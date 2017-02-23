CONCORD (KRON) — A Concord man has been arrested in connection with having sex with a girl and fathering her child, according to police.

Officers said a teen came to the police station on Feb. 8 to report a domestic violence incident involving her child’s biological father. The father has been identified as 25-year-old Antonio Parra-Rodriguez.

Police said Parra-Rodriguez was 21 years old and the victim was 12 years old when the relationship started. Shortly after, the victim became pregnant, police said.

“Her parents chose to allow the victim to continue the relationship even after learning Parra-Rodriguez’s true age,” police said in a press release.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office has filed 13 felony counts of child molestation against Parra-Rodriguez. The DA’s office also filed felony charges against the victim’s parents for failing to protect their child, police said.

All three adults were arrested.

Clemence Robineau contributed to this report.