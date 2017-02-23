Highway 37 reopens in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Highway 37 has been reopened Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

The highway, which was flooded by Bay Area storms over the last few weeks, is now open between Atherton Avenue and US-101.

CHP officials say the construction on Hwy 37 has been completed and all lanes have been reopened to traffic.

The 1,500-foot segment of the four-lane freeway has been closed on and off due to flooding from the storms, heavy rain, and king tides.

Highway 37 between Atherton Avenue and US-101 in Novato has reopened to traffic. Happy commuting everyone! — CHP Marin (@CHPMarin) February 23, 2017

“Caltrans initiated an emergency contract that had a contractor work around the clock since February 14, 2017,” Caltrans said in a press release.

Crews have fixed the freeway asphalt pavement to a “higher profile,” replaced the drainage system with larger drain pipes, installed a lateral support sheet pile wall, placed temporary pavement striping, and installed median guardrails and a shoulder concrete barrier on the eastbound highway.

“These measures will provide greater climate resiliency on this portion of highway 37,” Caltrans District Director Bijan Sartipi said.