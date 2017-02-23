In-depth: Pot smoking speakeasies

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On Thursday night, we go in-depth on pot smoking speakeasies.

Since early November, it has been perfectly legal for an adult over age 21 in California to smoke marijuana even without a medical condition.

However, we remain in a state of legal limbo, since it is against the law to buy pot without a medical marijuana ID card.

That will change in 2018, but KRON4’s Maureen Kelly found one Bay Area city with a number of underground clubs where it is already happening.

