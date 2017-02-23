Menlo Park police need help in identifying found person

MENLO PARK (KRON)– An elderly Punjabi-speaking man was found walking and lost Saturday morning.

Menlo Park police located him near Santa Cruz Avenue at San Mateo Drive.

He verbally identified himself as “Gurdayal Singh,” however the spelling of his name is not certain, according to police.

Mr. Singh told police he was 70 years old and suffers from memory loss so he couldn’t remember where he lived.

Initially, when officers found him he claimed to be heading to his sister’s house in Modesto.

Officers have exhausted all possible leads and need the public’s help in identifying him.

If anyone can identify “Gurdayal Singh” or provide information on his relatives or caregiver please contact the Menlo Park Police Department at 650-330-6300 or the anonymous tip line at 650-330-6395.