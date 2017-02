FREMONT (KRON) — Niles Canyon in Fremont is closed on Thursday afternoon due to a fallen tree.

As a result, city streets leading to the I-680 corridor are heavily congested. The canyon will not be reopened until 5 p.m. at the earliest, police said.

Commuters are being asked to stay on the freeway.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.