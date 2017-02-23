San Francisco man arrested for rape of dependent adult

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A 39-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a dependent adult, according to San Francisco Police.

Gabriel Carcamo, a resident of San Francisco, was arrested in the Mission District after forensic evidence linked him to the crime.

Carcamo allegedly raped an adult with mental health issues on Jan. 8 according to police.

He remains in custody and faces multiple counts of rape, sodomy, penetration with a foreign object and burglary.

Carcamo’s bail was set at $753,000.