Santa Rosa man arrested after firing gun at another man

SANTA ROSA (KRON)– Santa Rosa police arrested a 27-year-old Thursday morning after he shot at a second man following a verbal argument, according to police.

The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. in the 200 block of Gilbert Drive.

The suspect, Joseph Vincent Kauth of Santa Rosa, was in his vehicle when he fired at the 50-year-old victim, according to police.

Fortunately, the bullet missed the victim and hit the bumper of a nearby vehicle.

Kauth then fled the seen.

A “Be on the Lookout” for Kauth was broadcast shortly after.

Kauth’s white Cadillac was spotted near Mendocino Avenue and Lewis Road.

Once officers stopped his vehicle, he abruptly sped off leading officer on a pursuit through a residential neighborhood.

Pursuing officers lost site of Kauth’s vehicle.

Resident’s helped officers locate him a second time near Beaver Street.

Kauth exited the vehicle and ran into a backyard.

He was later apprehended in booked into county jail on charges of Assault with a Firearm, Felon in possession of a firearm, Vandalism, Felony evading a police officer, Negligent discharge of a firearm.