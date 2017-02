SAUSALITO (KRON)– Alexander Avenue will be closed for drivers through early March, following a mudslide on Monday.

The road is closed at East Road and Edwards Avene to vehicles.

Alexander Avenue is the main thruway to Sausalito for bicyclists and pedestrians.

A pathway will be open for bicyclists and pedestrians, but they should expect delays of thirty minutes or mores as crews work to clean up debris from the landslide.