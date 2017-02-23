Stanislaus County officials issue warning following activities on flooded waterways

By Published:
KRON generic

STANISLAUS County(KRON)– The Office of Emergency Service for Stanislaus County issued a warning about risks involved with activities on flooded waterways.

Northen California received substantial amounts of rainfall and in some cities, flooding ensued.

Videos surfaced of school-age children playing in rising floodwaters.

Officials from Stanislaus OES are advising boaters, kayakers, and canoeists to steer clear of flooded waterways.

The rising water levels make it difficult to see debris such as trees and stumps that are submerged.

Increased water flows also make navigating boats or paddling more difficult.

Large underwater debris can potentially overturn vessels.

The Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services and all agencies involved in emergency response have the same undertone – stay out of floodwaters.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s