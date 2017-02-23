Stanislaus County officials issue warning following activities on flooded waterways

STANISLAUS County(KRON)– The Office of Emergency Service for Stanislaus County issued a warning about risks involved with activities on flooded waterways.

Northen California received substantial amounts of rainfall and in some cities, flooding ensued.

Videos surfaced of school-age children playing in rising floodwaters.

Officials from Stanislaus OES are advising boaters, kayakers, and canoeists to steer clear of flooded waterways.

The rising water levels make it difficult to see debris such as trees and stumps that are submerged.

Increased water flows also make navigating boats or paddling more difficult.

Large underwater debris can potentially overturn vessels.

The Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services and all agencies involved in emergency response have the same undertone – stay out of floodwaters.