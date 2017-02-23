SACRAMENTO (KRON) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a Sacramento-area CHP officer, according to the department.

Officers arrested 26-year-old Alberto Quiroz of Sacramento on Thursday at around 11:45 a.m.

Quiroz was booked into the Sacramento County Jail at around 7 p.m. for felony evading, felony vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, and felony resisting arrest.

Investigators believe the suspect was riding a motorcycle that Officer Lucas Chellew was pursuing at the time of the deadly crash.

“The CHP is thankful for the overwhelming support from the public and for the allied agencies that assisted with the arrest. The agencies included the Sacramento Police Department, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, Sacramento Probation Department, the US Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force, the Delta Regional Auto Theft Task Force, and the Sacramento Valley High Tech Crimes Task Force,” the CHP said.

Officers are still investigating the case.