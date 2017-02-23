OAKLAND (KRON) — Serious questions are being raised about the Oakland Police Department and how a deadly situation might have been avoided.

It was last week when police were called to East Oakland when neighbors reported a man firing a rifle in the neighborhood. After a standoff, the suspect was eventually shot and killed by police.

It was last Friday when a man with a rifle in his hands opened fire at his East Oakland neighborhood. Eventually, the suspect, identified as Jesse Enjaian, was shot and killed by Oakland police following a standoff.

But now, additional allegations have come forward that the same man opened fire in the neighborhood two times earlier in the week and police made no attempt to do anything about it.

Attorney John Burris represents Patrick Reddic, a homeless man who sleeps in his car in the same neighborhood. He says he was victimized by the same man on Feb. 14.

Reddic says the suspect admitted he shot at him, but when he and other neighbors told police, they did nothing, other than take Reddic down to the police station and threaten to arrest him.

Attorney Burris says the other incident was on Feb. 10. He says there was no action by police.

Now, he says it’s up to the department’s new chief to figure out what’s going on.

