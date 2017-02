(KRON) — A view from space shows how recent heavy rain has affected California.

These are satellite photos from NASA’s Earth Observatory.

If you look closely, you can see that parts of the Pacific Ocean appear to look brown and teal.

That is because the heavy rain has resulted in sediment being pushed through state waterways and dumped in the Pacific.

Brown Pacific water indicates sediment-rich areas, while water with a tinge of teal color means the sediment has mixed with salt water.