2 hospitalized after San Francisco shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood Friday morning, according to San Francisco Police Department.

Around 6:16 a.m., police responded to Bancroft Ave. near Jennings St. after receiving reports of a shooting, police said.

When officers arrived on scene they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to San Francisco General Hospital.

One is suffering from injuries considered non-life-threatening. The condition of the other victim is unknown at this time.

Police say there are no suspect descriptions at this time.

The incident is under investigation.