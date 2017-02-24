After this weekend, Bay Area gets a break from rain

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rain is in the forecast for the Bay Area this weekend, but only light rain.

After that, it looks like the Bay Area will get a much-needed break from the wet weather. An extended stretch of sunny and dry weather is forecast for the next couple of weeks.

Showers are expected between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, according to KRON4’s meteorologist James Fletcher. Sunday morning might also see a few light showers.

This rain is brought on by a low-pressure system from the Pacifica Northwest. The rain will move from north to south.

Another system will briefly bring light showers early Monday morning. Neither system is expected to dump much rain in the area.

