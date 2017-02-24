Bees learn to play ball

By Published: Updated:
bees play soccer

LONDON, England (KRON) — A new study has revealed that for a little sugar, bees will play ball.

At Queen Mary University of London, a researcher trained bees to roll a ball to a specific location. The bee was then rewarded with sugar water.

If the bee did not understand how to get the reward, the researcher would demonstrate by using a plastic bee on a stick and push the ball to the desired location.

The bees quickly learned what to do to get the reward, according to the researcher.

The study was published in the Journal Science.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s