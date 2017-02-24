Bees learn to play ball

LONDON, England (KRON) — A new study has revealed that for a little sugar, bees will play ball.

At Queen Mary University of London, a researcher trained bees to roll a ball to a specific location. The bee was then rewarded with sugar water.

If the bee did not understand how to get the reward, the researcher would demonstrate by using a plastic bee on a stick and push the ball to the desired location.

The bees quickly learned what to do to get the reward, according to the researcher.

The study was published in the Journal Science.