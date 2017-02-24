SAN RAMON (KRON) — Crow Canyon Road in Alameda County is closed between Coldwater Creek and Norris Canyon Road Friday due to a mudslide and fallen tree, according to San Ramon police.

Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.

Crow Canyon Rd in @AlamedaCounty is closed between Coldwater Creek & Norris Canyon Rd due to mudslide/fallen tree. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/9Wy3noleZE — San Ramon Police (@sanramonpolice) February 24, 2017

