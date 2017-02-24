Crow Canyon Road in San Ramon closed due to mudslide, fallen tree

By Published:
Road Closed Generic

 

SAN RAMON (KRON) — Crow Canyon Road in Alameda County is closed between Coldwater Creek and Norris Canyon Road Friday due to a mudslide and fallen tree, according to San Ramon police.

Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s