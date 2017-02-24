Person found under BART train, major delays expected

By Published: Updated:
bart

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART officials are reporting that a person was found under a train at MacArthur station.

Officials are not releasing any details other than that this a “major medical emergency.”

Pittsburg/Bay Point trains are not stopping at MacArthur at this time.

It is unknown how long service will be interrupted.

San Francisco and Fremont bounds trains are not affected, officials said.

Riders looking for updates on delays can call BART’s automated system at (510)-874-7464.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s