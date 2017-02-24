Person found under BART train, major delays expected

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART officials are reporting that a person was found under a train at MacArthur station.

Officials are not releasing any details other than that this a “major medical emergency.”

Pittsburg/Bay Point trains are not stopping at MacArthur at this time.

It is unknown how long service will be interrupted.

San Francisco and Fremont bounds trains are not affected, officials said.

Riders looking for updates on delays can call BART’s automated system at (510)-874-7464.

