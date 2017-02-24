Elderly couple struck in hit and run, 1 dead

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver involved in a deadly hit and run back in December.

On Dec. 12, 2016, around 5:27 PM, an elderly couple was struck by a car at Monterey Blvd. and Valdez Ave. in the Ingleside Police District, police said.

The couple was walking northbound across Monterey Boulevard, when they were hit.

One of them was dragged a short distance by the car and was fatally injured, according to police.

The second pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

The car is described as a dark-colored Toyota Sienna Mini Van 1999-2003.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this case to contact the San Francisco Police anonymously at (415) 575-4444 or text-a-tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.