Gary’s Mailbag: Why do your kids always wear headphones?

By Published:
22ce8bbe5f2b4c99874e51311ec8b354

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.

In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:

  • What’s the problem with Steph Curry lying on the floor during the NBA All-Star Game? – Gerald
  • The NBA trade deadline didn’t provide a single major deal. Once again media is all hype! – Angelo
  • I’m tired of you blaming athletes’ mistakes on their age. A jerk will always be a jerk. – William
  • My kids always wear headphones too. How do you deal with it? – Vance

Follow Gary on Twitter @KRON4GRadnich.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s