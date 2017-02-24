Gary’s Mailbag: Why do your kids always wear headphones?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.
In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:
- What’s the problem with Steph Curry lying on the floor during the NBA All-Star Game? – Gerald
- The NBA trade deadline didn’t provide a single major deal. Once again media is all hype! – Angelo
- I’m tired of you blaming athletes’ mistakes on their age. A jerk will always be a jerk. – William
- My kids always wear headphones too. How do you deal with it? – Vance
