Google researchers find bug in website used by major companies

(KRON) — Google has a team of “white hat hackers.” These are good guys that work for Google and search the web for vulnerabilities.

One of their researchers discovered a flaw in websites that use Cloudfare, a widely used content distribution and security company that works with almost five million websites including Uber, OkCupid and Fitbit.

It is a platform that works behind the scenes for websites you might have accounts with and the Cloudflare flaw may have leaked information from some of the websites.

Information such as your private messages, authentication tokens, passwords and other sensitive data.

The chances that your information was leaked is low. If a cyber criminal was looking deep in the code of one of these websites compromised for sensitive information they may have been able to access some private information.

For now there is no evidence or reports of anyone taking advantage of this flaw and gaining your sensitive information.

Again, this was found by a good guy who informed the company of the flaw and they are going to fix it.

Fitbit, Uber, and OkCupid, the three most popular websites that use Cloudflare, said it is unlikely any users are affected. Uber said no passwords have been leaked and Fitbit and OkCupid said they are investigating and will let users know if they are compromised.

If you want to be extra safe you can change all your passwords and activate two factor authentication.