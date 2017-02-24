Gov. Brown seeks $437 million for flood control

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, California Gov. Jerry Brown discusses his 2017-2018 state budget plan he released at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Brown is coming off a blockbuster year of liberal wins on climate change, minimum wage, gun control and two of his pet projects, sentencing reform and high-speed rail. But he delivers his State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24 in a time of uncertainty for California and to a Legislature that's in a defensive posture after the election of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California Gov. Jerry Brown wants to spend $437 million on flood control and emergency response in the water-logged state.

Brown said Friday he would do that by redirecting $50 million from the state general fund and requesting a $387 million appropriation from the voter-approved 2014 Proposition 1 water bond.

Both actions require approval by the state Legislature, and Brown is asking that it be done as soon as possible.

Brown also is seeking updates on flood inundation maps and emergency action plans as well as enhanced dam inspections.

The governor says that overall the state has $187 billion in unmet infrastructure needs.

