Mom carrying baby without brain to term – to donate organs

(KRON/CNN) — At 19 weeks, Keri Young found out her unborn child didn’t have a brain.

She then made an unthinkably selfless decision. She decided to carry Eva to term to donate the organs to other babies in need.

Young’s wrenching story broke hearts when her husband Royce Young posted an emotional letter praising her brave decision.

“It would just be irresponsible to take the gifts that Eva has and not share them with others,” Royce Young told CNN about his wife’s decision.

The decision to donate baby Eva’s organs wasn’t the only reason.

The couple also “came to the realization Eva is alive and our daughter deserves to meet her mama and daddy,” her husband wrote.

On her own Facebook page, Keri Young added, “Eva will have life even though it will be short. She’ll donate anything she can and do more in her time on earth than I ever will.”

The baby is due May 7.