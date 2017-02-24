Over 400k plastic toy frogs recalled due to battery chemical leaks

(WIAT) — Battery chemical leaks are forcing the recall of 400,000 plastic toy frogs.

The company Moose Toys is pulling “Lil’ Frog” and “Lil’ Frog Lily Pad” toys from its Little Live Pets line. It says if the battery cap is removed, it can become a projectile and the chemicals can leak.

Of the nearly 700,000 Frogs sold globally, the company received 17 reports of battery-related injuries.

The recall includes frogs and lily pads sold in pink, blue and green.

Although Moose Toys reports the risk is “minimal,” the company warns the public to stop using these products and return them for a refund.  [Click Here to Contact]. No receipt is needed.

Customers are also advised not to open the Frog’s battery compartment or remove the batteries.

Moose Toys says this problem “does not impact any other items in the Little Live Pets range.”

