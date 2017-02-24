OAKLAND (KRON) — There is a mystery in Oakland, compost bins are simply vanishing without a clue.

There is chatter all over Next-door, an online community bulletin board. People in the neighborhood are talking about compost bins simply vanishing.

But there is an answer as Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full People Behaving Badly report.

He reports from the Montclair District of Oakland.

Tonight AT 10

Why are your trash bins vanishing …… pic.twitter.com/ntQ4FnjGPv — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) February 25, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js