Video: Child received injuries to the head after being attack by a dog in Concord

CONCORD (KRON) — Officers in Concord responded to a dog attack involving a child at a residence, Friday evening.

According to Concord police, officers were dispatched to Fremont Street on reports of a dog attacking a 10-month-old boy.

When officers arrived on scene they discovered the boy with several lacerations on his head. Police said the boy was conscious, breathing and crying and was transported to Oakland Children’s hospital.

According to police, officers were successful in getting the dog away from boy safely, but the dog took an aggressive stance towards the officers. The officers then immediately shot and killed the animal.

Police said, the family expressed having no difficulty with the dog and the animal has been with the family since it was a puppy.

The boy is being treated with non-life threatening injuries.