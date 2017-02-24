Police: Man arrested for shooting female victim in the leg in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers within the San Francisco police department arrested a suspect, who was responsible for shooting an 18-year-old female victim in downtown San Francisco, Tuesday morning.

According to the San Francisco police, 23-year-old Semaj McClure was arrested for attempted murder, resisting or delaying a peace officer and a probation violation.

Police said, on Feb. 21 approximately at 2:30 a.m. officers responded to the area of Market and Mason Streets regarding to a “shot spotter” activation. Upon arrival a witness directed officers to where the suspect fled on foot.

According to police, McClure led officers on a foot pursuit westbound through Stevenson Alley and south on 6th Street. Officers took McClure into custody in the 900 block of Mission Street.

Following the capture of McClure, additional officers located the 18-year-old female victim in the 900 block of Market Street. Medical personnel treated the victim for a gun-shot wound to her leg, and was transported to a nearby hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

After an investigation officers discovered McClure was on probation in San Francisco for a 2015 firearm violation. Police said McClure ran from officers in the Bayview District, and removed a stolen firearm from Georgia on his body.

McClure was arrested and booked into the San Francisco County Jail.