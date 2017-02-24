Sacramento men robbed on dates

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Sacramento police say at least 10 men have been robbed in recent weeks after arranging to meet women through online social networking sites.

The police department is warning people to beware of the criminal trend. In a news release Friday, officials say people have been robbed in at least 10 separate incidents in the capital city in recent weeks.

In each case the male victim reached out to a woman through a networking site to set up a date. The victim arrived only to be confronted by male suspects, usually armed.

Sacramento Police Sgt. Bryce Heinlein declined to specify which websites were used, but he says they are dating sites or sites where items are sold.

