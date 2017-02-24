San Francisco: Hammer attack leaves 1 critically injured

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 49-year-old man is in custody after allegedly attacking another man with a hammer early Friday morning in the San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood, according to police.

Around 12:40 a.m. officers responded to a report of aggravated assault near Division and Brannan streets, police said.

The 55-year-old victim and a family member were reportedly having some sort of altercation, authorities said.

When the suspect stepped in to stop the altercation, the victim got angry and confronted the him. critically

This is when the suspect picked up a hammer and struck the victim before fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to locate the suspect and arrested him, according to police.