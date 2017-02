SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — University of the Pacific, Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry is offering free dental check-ups and oral health screenings for children this Saturday in San Francisco.

The ‘Give Kids A Smile’ event will take place at 155 Fifth St. from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

This is on the second floor of the Dugoni School of Dentistry’s Pediatric Clinic’s San Francisco campus.

The atmosphere will be fun and lively with educational games, prizes, and a petting zoo outside.

More than $150 in free dental services are being offered to kids up to 17-years-old.

No appointment is needed, but children must be accompanied by a parent.

Free screenings will include a dental exam and cleaning, orthodontic evaluations, sealants, fluoride treatment and an opportunity to have oral health questions answered.

This is a great opportunity for families to access these free health services so we are hoping to get the word out widely.  Thanks! РUniversity of the Pacific, Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry