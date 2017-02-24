SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — University of the Pacific, Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry is offering free dental check-ups and oral health screenings for children this Saturday in San Francisco.

The ‘Give Kids A Smile’ event will take place at 155 Fifth St. from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

This is on the second floor of the Dugoni School of Dentistry’s Pediatric Clinic’s San Francisco campus.

The atmosphere will be fun and lively with educational games, prizes, and a petting zoo outside.

More than $150 in free dental services are being offered to kids up to 17-years-old.

No appointment is needed, but children must be accompanied by a parent.

Free screenings will include a dental exam and cleaning, orthodontic evaluations, sealants, fluoride treatment and an opportunity to have oral health questions answered.

This is a great opportunity for families to access these free health services so we are hoping to get the word out widely. Thanks! – University of the Pacific, Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry