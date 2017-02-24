San Francisco Police investigate burglaries in Sunset District

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A string of late night burglaries in the Sunset neighborhood have residents concerned.

Surveillance video captured one man in the act.

The video was taken at a home near the intersection of 20th Avenue and Pacheco in San Francisco’s Sunset neighborhood last week.

The video was recorded around 4:30 a.m. The man is seen entering the front gate of the house. He noticed the surveillance camera and then pointed it at the ground.

The victims shared the video on social media and say that this man searched through their garage and ransacked a car but only took a few items of little value.

There have been several late night burglaries that match this pattern. Officials also believe the same person is responsible for most of the break ins, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

So far, investigators have not identified a suspect in this case.

The commanding officer of San Francisco Police Department’s Taraval Station said in a statement that, “the uniformed officers and the investigators are determined to identify and apprehend the suspect in this series.”

San Francisco Police Department has stepped up patrols in the area and answered questions at a public meeting on Thursday.