San Jose mayor: ‘This happened in my city, I am responsible’

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose’s mayor Sam Liccardo spoke out about the extreme flooding in the city Friday morning.

“The bureaucratic finger pointing stops today,” Liccardo said. “This happened in my city. I am responsible.”

Many residents in San Jose were angry about the lack of notice they were given before they were forced to evacuate their homes.

“We are going to fix whatever problems caused the lack of advanced notice to many residents who deserved that notice,” Liccardo said.

Liccardo told residents he plans on holding a public hearing to discuss all the facts.

“The public deserves to know all of the facts about what we knew and when.”

He continued to say that the task at hand is to now help families recover, clean up the city, and prepare for next rain.