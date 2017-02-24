San Mateo police investigate increase in auto burglaries

SAN MATEO (KRON) — Police are investigating a spike in auto burglaries in San Mateo.

Officers say there has been an increase in car break-ins in the Baywood, Aragon and Bridgepointe neighborhoods in recent weeks.

The burglaries are happening in residential neighborhoods in the evening and in the early morning hours.

In some instances, victims are reporting the vehicles were locked, and there were no signs of forced entry.

Police say burglars may be using an electronic device to unlock vehicles with wireless entry.

This technology has been used over the last few years, according to the Police Department.

The devices mimic the signal emitted by keys and open vehicle doors with a click of a button.

Police said there is not yet evidence the technology is being used in San Mateo, but the Police Department wants to notify the public about non-traditional methods thieves may use.

