Ski resorts to extend winter season

In this photo provided by Northstar California, skiers enjoy the view while riding on the Vista Express at the Northstar California resort in Truckee, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for the mountains around Lake Tahoe after a winter storm dumped nearly 2 feet of snow on area ski resorts. (Northstar California via AP)
SIERRA NEVADA (KRON) — The multiple rounds of rain storms that swept through the Bay Area this winter means good news for those heading to the mountains.

Those winter storms have brought tons of snow to the Sierra Mountains and much delight to skiers and snowboarders who have been dodging patches of dirt on the slopes the past few years.

Ski resort across the Lake Tahoe area have been packed with skiers and snowboarders all winter long and are expecting to extend their snow season several weeks.

Large amounts of snow have even reached resorts at low elevation such as Boreal.

 

