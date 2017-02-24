The World According to Gary: Daytona 500 & the Oscars

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the Daytona 500, the Warriors and the Academy Awards.

Darya tells Gary about her favorite race car movies as well as movies that are nominated in the upcoming Oscars.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Clippers 123-113 Thursday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland. The Warriors scored 50 points in the third quarter alone.

If the NFL gave out Oscars, Jim Harbaugh should get one. He joked that he should get a medal for lasting four years with the San Francisco 49ers.

Darya talks about the time she covered the Academy Awards.