Two arrested for vandalism act on San Marin High School in Novato

NOVATO (KRON) — Police arrested two suspects in connection to a vandalism act that took place on a high school campus in Novato, Thursday evening.

According to Novato police, 18-year-old Christopher Mullineaux and 20-year-old Tyler Russo were arrested Feb. 23 for extensive damage to San Marin High School on the night of Feb. 20.

Officers within the Novato police department responded to the incident on Feb. 21, and discovered grassy areas on campus damaged by a vehicle. Police said, a vehicle entered campus grounds at an unknown time of night and purposely drove over the grass.

On the evening of Feb. 23, officers enforced a traffic stop to a vehicle believed to have been involved in the vandalism. During the traffic stop two male subjects were contacted.

After additional investigation police arrested both Mullineaux and Russo.

Mullineaux and Russo were arrested for a felony violation of vandalism and conspiracy to commit vandalism. Both subjects were transported to, and booked at the Marin County Jail.