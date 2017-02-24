Vacaville man arrested after threatening to kill baby

VACAVILLE (BCN) — Vacaville police Thursday arrested a man whose erratic behavior included jumping on a car and threatening to kill a baby he said he was carrying in a blanket.

Police received phone calls around 1:30 p.m. about the man at the intersection of Peabody Road and Alamo Drive. Callers said the man jumped up and down on car and asked the driver to run him over. When confronted, the man threatened to kill a citizen, police said.

The man then went into a residence and came out holding a bundle wrapped in blankets. He said he had a baby in his arms, squeezed it tightly and said he was going to kill it, according to police.

The man did not cooperate with the commands of responding police officers who tried to negotiate with him, and he continued threatening to kill the baby, police said.

The man ran onto Peabody Road toward Alamo Drive with officers in pursuit, and officers were able to take him into custody and place him in a restraint because of his combative behavior, police said.

Police determined there wasn’t a baby in the blanket. The man, identified as Frank Pena Jr., 21, was taken to a hospital to be medically cleared before being booked in the Solano County Jail for felony burglary and

misdemeanor charges of possession of stolen property and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Solano County Superior Court Monday afternoon.

The incident, which caused a traffic backup in the area, illustrates the split second decisions officers sometimes have to make, police said.