SAN JOSE (BCN) — About 3,000 people are still out of their homes after Coyote Creek flooded on Tuesday, down from 4,000 Thursday, city officials said at a news conference Friday afternoon.

Homes in the mandatory evacuation areas are down to 725 from 1,100 Thursday.

Riverbend Mobile Home Park has reopened, and South Bay and Golden Wheel are partially open pending PG&E work, assistant city manager David Sykes said.

Additional portions of the Rock Springs area will continue to reopen Friday evening. The flooded sanitary pump station has also been repaired, Sykes said.

Dumpsters are being transported to the mobile home parks, the William Street Park area and Rock Springs.

Those whose cars were towed due to the flood should call the San Jose police auto desk at (408) 277-4263. They will not be charged for the towing.

Some light rain may return Friday weekend, but no more than one-tenth of an inch on any one day, according to the National Weather Service.

The risk for more flooding is “extremely low,” but the office of emergency services will remain open all weekend, Sykes said.

Whether it was the city or the Santa Clara Valley Water District’s responsibility to clear the creek remains “an open question,” Sykes said, explaining that at this point, his efforts are focused on recovery and reentry and preparing for future storms.

“We have the potential of two or three more months of rain,” Sykes said.

A “post-incident review” will come later, the assistant city manager said, but said the city will work on improving its emergency notification system and getting better information.

“Some of the information we were relying on for decision-making obviously was not reliable,” Sykes said.

Most importantly, the assistant city manager said, will be putting in flood protection on Coyote Creek.

“We need flood protection on the Coyote,” Sykes said. “The flooding that happened was going to happen.”

The 19 people who stayed at Evergreen High School last night have been moved to James Lick High School, which will also close before school starts on Monday. A new shelter has not yet been identified, Sykes said.

A local assistance center will open its doors at Shirakawa Community Center, at 2072 Lucretia Ave., at 9 a.m. Saturday and will be open until 4 p.m. weekends. Weekday hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The center will serve all affected residents, homeowners and business owners, in several languages and regardless of immigration status, through March 4.

The LAC will answer questions about tenant-landlord issues and will offer services in several languages.

The Franchise Tax Board and the Santa Clara County departments of Aging and Adult Services and Employment and Benefits Services will offer resources.

“We want to make sure that everyone understands this is a safe place for affected residents, regardless of their immigration status,” Sykes said.

