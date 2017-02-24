SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling out the White House for its most recent position on recreational marijuana.

President Donald Trump’s press secretary said on Thursday that the Justice Department would be looking more closely at recreation pot use.

Newsom wrote a strongly worded letter to the White House on Friday defending California’s decision to legalize the use of recreational pot.

In a letter to the president, Newsom said, “We can’t continue to keep doing what we’ve done and expect a different result. A tightly regulated marketplace for adult recreational marijuana use is a new and better approach.”

California voters approved Proposition 64 last November and the state is working on how to manage what is expected to be a $7 billion industry.

Newsom says the administration should leave states such as California alone saying, “the government must not strip the legal and publically supported industry of its business, and hand it back to drug cartels and criminals.”

Newsom also called White House press secretary Sean Spicer “grossly misinformed.”

“I think when you see something like the opioid addiction crisis blossoming in so many states around this country, the last thing we should be doing is encouraging people. There is still a federal law,” Spicer said.

Newsom came out swinging saying, “marijuana is nothing like an opioid and there is no scientific evidence that marijuana use increases the use of opioids.”

KRON4 recently sat down with Bay Area rapper and pot entrepreneur Berner.

He is watching to see if Jeff Sessions, the newly appointed attorney general, will interfere to stop this burgeoning business because of past negative comments Sessions has made about recreational pot.

“Sessions says good people don’t smoke pot,” Berner said. “Well, I’m a great father. I’m a good friend. I’m a great businessman, and I smoke with people you would never imagine smoked. Off-duty cops, nurses, social workers, teacher, people that run the world in a positive way, our influencers. To say that good people don’t smoke marijuana, that’s crazy. This guy must have been living in a dungeon.”

Berner is the face of a multi-million dollar marijuana lifestyle brand.