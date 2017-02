SACRAMENTO COUNTY (KRON) —¬†Police have a man in custody Friday night after they say he tried to ram his car into a Sacramento County Jail.

It all happened early Friday morning.

Police do not know exactly why the man, 54-year-old Craig Joseph Dumas, tried to drive through one of the jail’s entrances.

Officers say he then jumped into a patrol car and began removing some of his clothing before being arrested.

The man is now being charged with felony vandalism and violating probation.