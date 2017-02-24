Video: Two men stole 14 iphones from an Apple store in Glendale

GLENDALE (KRON) — Police in Glendale are searching for two suspects, who were caught on camera stealing up to 14 iphones from an Apple store, Monday night.

Newly released surveillance video displayed two male subjects walking into an Apple store and immediately began swiping iphones, police said the two male suspects fled out of the store on foot.

According to police, the iphones reported stolen were worth more than $14,000 dollars.

Several witnesses were in the store during the incident.

Police described the suspects as young men, who are between the ages of 20 and 25-years-old and were African-American.

The suspects are still on the loose, and the investigation is still ongoing.