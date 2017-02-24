Woman gets 40 years for murdering long-time friend in Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) — A 31-year-old Oakland woman was sentenced today to 40 years to life in state prison for killing a long-time friend by firing 16 shots at him

and striking him six times when they argued in East Oakland in 2014.

Lakisha Young admitted during her trial that she’d never previously had a problem with 27-year-old Jeron Smith during the 10 years she’d known him and he didn’t display a weapon when they hung out and talked in the 3300 block of 72nd Avenue at about 1 a.m. on Oct. 4, 2014.

But Young said Smith seemed to grow more upset the more they talked and she was “scared” because she believed he was making threats against her.

Young told jurors she opened fire because Smith angrily asked, “What do you mean?” after she called him a name.

Prosecutor Keydon Levy, who sought a first-degree murder conviction in the case, said he believes Young killed Smith because they’d had a long-running dispute over the death of a mutual friend the previous year.

Levy said Young and Smith were both friends of 27-year-old Mikell Newell of Berkeley, who was fatally shot in the 1400 block of 92nd Avenue in East Oakland at about 4:30 a.m. on May 19, 2013, in a case that’s still unsolved.

Levy said Smith was with Newell when he was killed and Young pestered him with questions about the incident because she believed Smith was withholding information about it from her.

Young’s defense attorney Darryl Stallworth asked jurors to find Young guilty of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter because he thinks she had an honest if unreasonable belief that she had to shoot Smith since she thought her life was in danger.

Stallworth said Young and Smith were both high on drugs and alcohol, Smith initiated a quarrel and Young thought that Smith was armed with a gun and was reaching for it.

Stallworth said Young had seen Smith with a gun in the past and reacted aggressively because she had “hypersensitive perception” since she was raised by parents who had drug problems, was sexually assaulted by a relative when she was only seven and had witnessed violence and murder in her neighborhood.

After deliberating for two days, jurors convicted Young of second-degree murder on Dec. 12.

Smith’s sister, Hadasha Smith, said at an emotional hearing today that was packed with family members of both Smith and Young that she understands Young and empathizes with her because she also was sexually assaulted by a relative when she was a child.

Smith said, “Ms. Young, we’ve been abused emotionally, physically, mentally and verbally also” and have been homeless and “mistreated by the ones who we thought was supposed to love us.”

But Smith told Young that she still thinks there was no reason for her to shoot her brother and, “You must take responsibility for your actions and deal with the consequences.”

Smith said, “Mikell (Newell) gone, Jeron gone and now you will be gone” because Young will “be in prison for much of the rest of her life.”

Smith added, “And whoever killed Mikell is still on the streets most likely, sitting back, listening and hearing about all this and just laughing and chilling.”

She said, “Nothing was accomplished, just more heartache and pain.”