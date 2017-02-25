Beach hazard statement in effect for Bay Area beaches

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– The National Weather Service issued a beach hazard for parts of the Bay Area Saturday afternoon as sneaker waves move through the coast.

The beach hazard is in effect from Saturday night until Sunday afternoon.

Long period swells Sunday morning will collide with the sneaker waves making the water too difficult to navigate through.

The powerful waves will intensify mid-morning on Sunday and recede in the afternoon.

