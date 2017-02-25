Deaths of 2 people in Santa Rosa appear related

SANTA ROSA (BCN)–The deaths of two people whose bodies were discovered today in Santa Rosa appear to be related, police said.

Officers discovered one body after they were dispatched at 10:53 a.m. to a home in the 2600 block of Valley Center Drive.

Officers went to the home because a caller said someone was injured. But when police arrived they found a person dead.

During their investigation, police discovered a vehicle near Glenbrook Avenue and Heather Drive that they believe is related to the death.

They also received a call from someone who said a person was dead in the 1500 block of Glenbrook Avenue.

Both deaths are being investigated as homicides and appear to be related, police said.

Police are releasing no more information now.